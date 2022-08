BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres announce the signing of goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year contract.

The goalie will earn an average of $837,500. Luukkonen played in nine NHL games last season, where he went 2-5-2 with a .917 save percentage. He also played 35 games for the Rochester Americans, where he went 15-14-6 with a .900 save percentage.

The 23-year-old was picked up by the Sabres in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.