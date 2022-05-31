Sabres sign forward Isak Rosen to entry-level contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed another 2021 NHL Draft pick, inking forward Isak Rosen to a three-year entry-level contract on Tuesday.

Rosen, the 14th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, comes to the Sabres from Sweden in which he played for Leksands' senior team during the 2021-22 season. In 28 games with the team, he recorded two goals and two assists.

The newly signed Rosen also has plenty of experience at the IIHF World Championships. Playing with the U18 team in 2021, Rosen helped lead them to a bronze medal and tied for the team lead with seven goals and two assists in seven games. He was also part of Sweden's roster for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.