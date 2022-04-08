Watch
Sabres sign 1st overall pick Owen Power to entry-level contract

Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is one step closer to making his NHL debut. A day after Michigan lost to Denver in the Frozen Four semifinals, the Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Owen Power to a three-year entry level contract.

Power, who is one of just four 1st overall picks in franchise history, will join the team on Saturday morning in Tampa Bay. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says Power will likely make his debut on Tuesday night in Toronto.

In 33 games with the Wolverines, Power scored three goals and added 29 assists. He also represented his country in the Winter Olympics, registering one assist in five games for Team Canada.

