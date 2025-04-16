Sabres shut-out, as Maple Leafs clinch Atlantic Division

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots for his third consecutive shut out in Buffalo, and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched their first Atlantic Division title with a 4-0 win over the Sabres on Tuesday night.

Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal on a one-timer with 5:45 left in the second period. Mitch Marner set a career-high with 100 points by scoring with 4:21 left in regulation, Auston Matthews' empty-net goal was the 400th in his career and Nicholas Robertson also scored.

The Leafs secured the Eastern Conference’s second seed, and will open the playoffs against Ontario provincial rival Ottawa.

Stolarz improved to 4-0-1 against the Sabres, in which he’s allowed a combined six goals. The 31-year-old’s previous two trips to Buffalo ended in shutouts — a 45-save outing with Florida last season, and a 25-save outing with Anaheim in December 2021.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 shots. Buffalo had a seven-game home winning streak snapped — tied for the seventh longest in team history.

Toronto set a single-season franchise record with 25 road wins and claimed only their third division title. Toronto previously won the all-Canada North Division during the Covid-19 altered 2021 season, and were also Northeast Division champs in 2000.