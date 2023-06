NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have selected Zach Benson with the 13th pick in the NHL draft.

Bringing more depth to the forwards they already have is what the Sabres hope to be apart of new era of hockey in Buffalo.

Benson's makes up for his small size with his skillset. The Winnipeg standout was linemates with Sabres prospect Matt Savoie where he scored a team-high 98 points.

Benson is also familar with with Peyton Krebs game from his time in Winnipeg.