Sabres score four 2nd period goals in comeback win over Flyers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres refused to give up Saturday night, battling back from an early deficit and picking up a 4-3 win at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. With the win the Sabres improved to 28-38-11 with just five regular season games left to play.

The Flyers struck first and fast. About a minute and a half into the game, Bobby Brink took a shot on a breakaway as Craig Anderson fell to keep the puck out of the net, but that's when Joel Farabee capitalized and put it in for an early 1-0 lead. Minutes later, the Flyers added another after Owen Tippett beat Anderson for a 2-0 advantage less than four minutes into the game. That score remained through the rest of the 1st period.

The 2nd period was much more lively with Buffalo tying things up less than midway through the period. Kyle Okposo got Buffalo on the board less than four minutes in with his 20th of the season on the power play and then four minutes later, Rasmus Dahlin evened things up at 2-2 with his 11th on the year.

The Flyers retook the lead a few minutes later but Buffalo, once again, tied things up after Vinnie Hinostroza battled for a rebound and took advantage. Tage Thompson gave the Sabres their first lead of the game two minutes later on the power play, scoring his 34th goal of the season, and giving the Sabres a 4-3 advantage through two periods. Neither team would capitalize in the final 20 minutes.

The Sabres and Flyers will be back at it Sunday at 5pm in Philadelphia.