Sabres road trip remains red hot

The Sabres are cruising through the first half of their four-game road trip. Tuesday, the team jumped out to a 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals less than 30 seconds apart.

Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each tallied a goal and two assists. Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo.

Cozens added the insurance in the final minute after Buffalo lost sight of their 4-0 lead in the third period.

At the net, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves to help the Sabres win 5-3 to extend their four-game win streak.