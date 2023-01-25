Watch Now
Sabres road trip remains red hot

Sabres Blues Hockey
Jeff Roberson/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Dylan Cozens (24) smiles after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 11:36 PM, Jan 24, 2023
The Sabres are cruising through the first half of their four-game road trip. Tuesday, the team jumped out to a 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals less than 30 seconds apart.

Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each tallied a goal and two assists. Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo.

Cozens added the insurance in the final minute after Buffalo lost sight of their 4-0 lead in the third period.

At the net, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves to help the Sabres win 5-3 to extend their four-game win streak.

