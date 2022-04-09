Watch
Sabres prospect Devon Levi wins award given to nation's top college goaltender

Winslow Townson/AP
FILE - Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi is shown during an NCAA college hockey game against Boston College on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Levi is expected to be Canada’s starter in the net for the Beijing Olympics. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 11:36:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a standout sophomore campaign, Buffalo Sabres prospect Devon Levi has won the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top goaltender in college hockey.

Levi, a 7th round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, led the nation in save percentage [.952] and was a top three performer in shutouts [11] and goals against average. He will be returning to Northeastern University for his junior season.

Levi also won the Tim Taylor Award which honors the top rookie in college hockey. He was also a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

