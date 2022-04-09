Sabres prospect Devon Levi wins award given to nation's top college goaltender

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a standout sophomore campaign, Buffalo Sabres prospect Devon Levi has won the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top goaltender in college hockey.

Levi, a 7th round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, led the nation in save percentage [.952] and was a top three performer in shutouts [11] and goals against average. He will be returning to Northeastern University for his junior season.

Levi also won the Tim Taylor Award which honors the top rookie in college hockey. He was also a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.