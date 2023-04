NEWARK, N.J. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres saw its postseason hopes fade away in the third period when the Devils scored on two empty nets.

The 6-2 loss means Buffalo is officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Jeff Skinner and Mattias Samuelsson both scored for the Sabres.

Devon Levi made his 5th consecutive start for Buffalo, although it wasn't enough to end the 12-year playoff drought.

"I'm extremely proud to be a part of this group," said Kyle Okposo.