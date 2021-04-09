Watch
Sabres' point streak snapped with 6-3 loss to Devils

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt, left, carries the puck past New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 08, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are back in the loss column. After a five-game point streak that included three wins and two overtime losses, the Sabres fell in regulation to the New Jersey Devils 6-3 Thursday night, snapping both the point and win streak.

Victor Olofsson put the Sabres on the board in the first minute of the game but the remainder of the 1st period belonged to the Devils - scoring twice on the power play and another even strength goal to take a 3-1 lead. The Sabres turned up the energy in the 2nd, with both Tage Thompson [power play] and Jeff Skinner scoring off the rebound to tie things up heading into the final period. The Devils though, outpowered the Sabres in those final 20 minutes, adding three more goals to seal the win.

Linus Ullmark had 32 saves in the loss while Rasmus Dahlin recorded his 100th career point.

Thursday's game was the final meeting between the Sabres and Devils this season. The Sabres are back at home on Friday when they host the Washington Capitals.

