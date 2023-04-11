Sabres playoff 'hope' lives to see another day

Casey Mittelstadt carried the Sabres to its 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Middlestadt gave Buffalo the goal to tie it up and the deciding factor in the shootout.

JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres Monday night.

Buffalo's rookie goaltender, Devon Levi, also picked up the Sabres, making 26 saves.

"It's so special to be here with the group of guys," said Levi.

The Sabres are trending in the right direction, with a record of 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Buffalo has three games remaining, and they all matter.

