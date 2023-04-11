Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres playoff 'hope' lives to see another day

Sabres Rangers Hockey
John Minchillo/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi, right, celebrates with left wing Jeff Skinner (53) after making the game-winning save against New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) during the overtime shootout period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sabres Rangers Hockey
Posted at 11:55 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 23:55:23-04

Casey Mittelstadt carried the Sabres to its 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Middlestadt gave Buffalo the goal to tie it up and the deciding factor in the shootout.

JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres Monday night.

Buffalo's rookie goaltender, Devon Levi, also picked up the Sabres, making 26 saves.

"It's so special to be here with the group of guys," said Levi.

The Sabres are trending in the right direction, with a record of 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Buffalo has three games remaining, and they all matter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up