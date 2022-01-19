Sabres pick up 3-1 win over Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are back in the win column following a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. It was the team's second win in their last ten games as they improved to 12-20-7 on the season.

Dylan Cozens got the Sabres on the board first in the 1st period with his 9th goal of the season. They held that lead until halfway through the 2nd period when Ottawa's Drake Batherson evened things up.

The Sabres, though, re-took that lead in the 3rd period after a crazy series of events. Kyle Okposo was slammed into the wall resulting in players from both teams pushing each other around, leaving just Mark Jankowski and Josh Brown fighting for the puck on the ice. While no whistle was blown, Jankowski grabbed the loose puck, took it the other way, and put one in the net for his second goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Alex Tuch added an empty-netter to seal the win.

Michael Houser, starting in net for the `1st time this season, stopped 43 of 44 shots.

The Sabres will be back on the ice Thursday when they host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.