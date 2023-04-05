Watch Now
Sabres path to playoffs difficult, not impossible

Michael Laughlin/AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to skate past Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Apr 04, 2023
SUNRISE, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres had a big opportunity Tuesday, but fell short on the road to the Panthers, 2-1.

Matthew Tkachuk's third-period goal broke the tie and was the last score of the game, which the Sabres had no answer for.

Dylan Cozens was the only goal for Buffalo. Devon Levi made 34 saves for the Sabres.

The Sabres loss undoubtedly makes the path to playoffs harder with a few more pieces involved, but still not impossible.

With Pittsburgh dropping its Tuesday night game, the Penguins are now one point behind the Panthers and Islanders with four games remaining. The Sabres are six points behind the Panthers and Islanders. On a positive note, Buffalo still has six games left in the regular season.

Sabres: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

