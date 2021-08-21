Sabres no. 1 overall pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for 2021-22 season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Sabres will play the 2021-22 season without their no. 1 overall pick.

Owen Power, the top defenseman in the 2021 NHL Draft, will return to Michigan to play another year of collegiate hockey. The team announced the return of Power and two other 1st round draft picks on Twitter Friday evening. According to ESPN, Power will become the first No. 1 overall pick not to play in his team's season opener since 2007-08.

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋! Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson will return to Michigan for the 2021-22 season.#NotDone #UnfinishedBusiness#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/eT0j3YTbSm — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 20, 2021

Before the 2021 Draft, Power told reporters he was considering returning to Michigan and would ultimately listen to whatever his new team decided was best. Some of the reasons he wanted to return to school was to develop as a player and experience a normal year of college both on the rink and in the classroom.

Power was a Big Ten All-Rookie who had three goals and 13 assists during his freshman year with the Wolverines. The team's NCAA Championship hopes were dashed after they were forced to withdraw from the Tournament due to positive COVID protocols. He also represented Canada at the World Championships this summer where he finished with three assists.