Sabres losing streak continues against the Canucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres desperation to snap a five-game losing streak didn't go as planned.

The Canucks scored quickly in the 1st period, and Buffalo played from behind the rest of the way.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for Buffalo, marking five goals on the season.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, while Casey Mittelstadt also got on the board.

The Sabres are still averaging over three goals per game, but it doesn't seem to be enough.

"I think a little more competitiveness," said head coach Don Granato. "A little more determination would flip a lot of these scenarios."

Craig Anderson saved 27 shots on the night, and Granato reassured the media that the team's issue isn't the goaltender position.

Buffalo has little time to regroup as they face the Senators on the road Wednesday night

