Sabres lose in final seconds 5-4 to Maple Leafs

Joshua Bessex/AP
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates scoring the game-deciding goal in the final seconds of the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Maple Leafs Sabres Hockey
Posted at 10:43 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 22:57:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres' first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in almost two years came down to the final minute. A Morgan Rielly goal with 11.8 seconds to go saw Buffalo lose 5-4 in regulation.

"Obviously, they've got some skilled guys. You give them time and space with the puck in the [offensive] zone, and they're going to make it difficult on you," Sabres forward Jeff Skinner said. "Things happened fast out there. Whatever happened, we're going to look at it, correct it, and move on

Forward Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres, including a tally in the third that sparked a rally towards a late tie for Buffalo. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin also found the net for Buffalo.

The Sabres are back on the road to start the upcoming week. Buffalo will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

