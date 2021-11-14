Sabres lose in final seconds 5-4 to Maple Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres' first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in almost two years came down to the final minute. A Morgan Rielly goal with 11.8 seconds to go saw Buffalo lose 5-4 in regulation.

"Obviously, they've got some skilled guys. You give them time and space with the puck in the [offensive] zone, and they're going to make it difficult on you," Sabres forward Jeff Skinner said. "Things happened fast out there. Whatever happened, we're going to look at it, correct it, and move on

Forward Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres, including a tally in the third that sparked a rally towards a late tie for Buffalo. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin also found the net for Buffalo.

The Sabres are back on the road to start the upcoming week. Buffalo will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.