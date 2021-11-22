Watch
Sabres lose 5-4 to Rangers in the final second of regulation

John Munson/AP
New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) and Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner (53) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 20:36:48-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Sabres' brief road trip to Manhattan saw forward Victor Olofsson return to Buffalo's lineup. Getting back one of their leading scorers didn't help when it counted, though. Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored with less than a second on the clock to send the Sabres home with a 5-4 loss.

At each intermission, the game was tied. A quiet first period was broken wide open by both teams in the second. In less than a two minute span, each team scored two goals. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin picked up tallies 15 seconds apart. Those were book-ended by Rangers goals to send the game to the third period in a 4-4 tie.

Aaron Dell made 31 saves for Buffalo to start a back-to-back for the Sabres. They're back at KeyBank Center tomorrow night to host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m.

