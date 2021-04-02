Sabres lose 3-2 to Rangers in overtime despite 44 saves from Tokarski

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If it weren't for Dustin Tokarski, this game would have been ugly.

The Sabres third string goalie stopped 44 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

The Sabres entered this game against the Rangers coming off their first win since February 23rd, and started off with plenty of energy.

The Sabres third line of Skinner-Sheahan-Asplund put tons of pressure on Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin leading to a change for Rasmus Asplund to score his third goal of the season, giving the Sabres a 1-0 lead just 2:06 into the game.

The Rangers attempted to claw back towards the end of the second period but couldn't generate a goal.

Sabres outshot the Rangers 12-10 in the first period and headed into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers started applying more pressure in the second period with Colin Blackwell hitting the post and then getting a second chance off a pass from Artemi Panarin, putting the puck past Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rangers had a much better second period, outshooting the Sabres 14-2 in addition to tying up the game, and the Sabres and Rangers headed into the third knotted at one goal a piece.

The Rangers kept up the pressure to begin the third period as Filip Chytil finished off a mad scramble in front of Tokarski to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead just over six minutes into the third period.

Just when it looked like all hope was lost for the Sabres, Tage Thompson scores from the point to tie the game with 3.6 seconds to go and with an empty net to send the game to overtime.

In overtime Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad finished off a two-on-one to give the Rangers a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

The Rangers outshot the Sabres 47-23, with goals from Blackwell, Chytil, and Zibanejad.

The Sabres got goals from Asplund and Thompson.