Sabres legend Rene Robert passes away at the age of 72

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pictured here is Rene Robert of the Buffalo Sabres hockey team in 1978. (AP Photo)
Rene Robert
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Days after suffering a serious heart attack, Sabres legend Rene Robert has passed away at the age of 72.

The Sabres announced the passing on social media.

Robert was a member of the "French Connection" and played for the organization from 1971-1979, including the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975. In 524 games with Buffalo, Robert had 222 goals and 552 points.

His number was later retired in 1995.

