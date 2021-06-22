Sabres legend Rene Robert passes away at the age of 72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Days after suffering a serious heart attack, Sabres legend Rene Robert has passed away at the age of 72.

The Sabres announced the passing on social media.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of adored Sabres alumnus Rene Robert.



The entire Sabres organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo.

Robert was a member of the "French Connection" and played for the organization from 1971-1979, including the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975. In 524 games with Buffalo, Robert had 222 goals and 552 points.

His number was later retired in 1995.