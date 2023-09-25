Sabres leadership showing; Kyle Okposo speaks on United Nations event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One preseason game down for the Buffalo Sabres, and six more to go.

With a busy preseason schedule ahead, Buffalo held its largest group practice on Monday. After one game down, it's the leadership that stands out the most.

"I know the guys that we have will look up to these guys, and these are the right guys to look up to," said Granato.

Leaders in Buffalo continue to impress by doing more off the ice.

Captain Kyle Okposo missed Friday's practice to participate in the Global Africa Business Initiative's "Unstoppable Africa" conference in New York.

"Anybody comes up to you and says they're speaking at the UN, you give them the day off," says Granato.

"It taught me a lot," said Okposoa. "It taught me about leadership, politics, business. Just being around different people, extremely influential and successful people who have the opportunity to change the world."

