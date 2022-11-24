Watch Now
Sabres "Goathead" jerseys give them super powers at KeyBank Center

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 12:20 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 00:20:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres stay hot Wednesday night. Jeff Skinner got it going for Buffalo out of the gate, scoring 18 seconds into the game.

"We got a good start and got them into it right away," said Skinner.

Tuesday, Buffalo put up seven goals against Montreal and another six against St. Louis at KeyBank Center.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was called up and stopped 34 shots. Wednesday marked UPL's second start since Eric Comrie was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Rookie Jack Quinn went off in the third period, earning two goals.

Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens also got into the mix to help Buffalo win 6-2.

Sabres will be back at the KeyBank Center Friday to host the New Jersey Devils.

