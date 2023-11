BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres announced they have loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans.

The 21-year-old has a 3-4-1 record in eight starts this season.

The move makes sense as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has emerged as Buffalo's No.1 goaltender and is currently riding a three-game win streak.

Buffalo still has Eric Comrie as their No.2 goaltender on the roster.