Sabres go cold late in 3-2 loss to Kings

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) go for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 18:34:57-04

LOS ANGELES (WKBW) — After opening their west coast trip with a win in Anaheim, the Sabres dropped their second tilt out west against the Los Angeles Kings. After scoring the first two goals of the game, Buffalo lost 3-2 Sunday evening.

Rasmus Asplund's point streak was kept alive with his first career shorthanded goal. Victor Olofsson added his team-leading fifth goal of the year a few minutes later. At the other end, Dustin Tokarski made 31 saves, but it wasn't enough for the victory.

Eden native Alex Iafallo scored the game winning goal in the third period. Buffalo's next game is on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m.

