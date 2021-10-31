Sabres go cold late in 3-2 loss to Kings

LOS ANGELES (WKBW) — After opening their west coast trip with a win in Anaheim, the Sabres dropped their second tilt out west against the Los Angeles Kings. After scoring the first two goals of the game, Buffalo lost 3-2 Sunday evening.

Rasmus Asplund's point streak was kept alive with his first career shorthanded goal. Victor Olofsson added his team-leading fifth goal of the year a few minutes later. At the other end, Dustin Tokarski made 31 saves, but it wasn't enough for the victory.

Eden native Alex Iafallo scored the game winning goal in the third period. Buffalo's next game is on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m.