Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says he is not satisfied with the current level of competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are learning that a solid performance doesn't necessarily transfer with the team into a new season.

"I truly believe if we consistently compete at a very high level, our talent will have the opportunity to come through," says general manager Kevyn Adams.

Amazingly, a team which can play its worst game with such chaos and then come back less than 48 hours later to beat one of the top teams in the league.

"Our team was awful in New Jersey," said head coach Don Granato.

Taking the good with the bad, the Sabres are fighting injuries and inexperience at the same time.

"I feel like our compete level hasn't been good enough night in and night out to get consistent results, and I think that's why we're at .500."

