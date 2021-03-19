Sabres' game against Boston on Saturday postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres' first game with ticketed fans in the stands has been postponed to a later date. The Boston Bruins saw four more players added to COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Joining Sean Kuraly on the list are forwards David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk, and David Krejci.

The Sabres & Bruins played on Thursday despite one Boston player being added to the protocol. Sean Kuraly was absent as Boston handed Buffalo its 13th straight loss. The Bruins' total in COVID-19 protocol is up to five players.

According to the Sabres' FAQ on their website, tickets and related expenses will be refunded. The team can't directly refund the costs for the PCR tests required by New York State.

However, WKBW has confirmed a report by The Athletic that the Sabres are offering ticket-holders for postponed games a free ticket to a game next season. The tickets for 2021-22 are in addition to the refund for Saturday's game.