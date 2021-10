BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will be represented in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Latvia announced Friday morning that Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is one of three players named to the Olympic team.

The full team rosters will be named in January.

Girgensons, who was the Sabres lone All-Star in 2015, has played 489 games with the Sabres since 2013 and has scored 61 goals.