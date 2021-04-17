Watch
Sabres forward Kyle Okposo out for rest of the season due to broken cheek bone

Nick Wass/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 17, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Saturday that forward Kyle Okposo is out for the rest of the season due to a broken cheek bone.

Okposo got hurt off an errand shot during Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals.

The 33-year-old had two goals and 11 assists in 35 games this season with the Sabres, recording two goals and eight assists in his last 13 games.

The team says Okposo underwent a successful surgery.

