Sabres forward Kyle Okposo out for rest of the season due to broken cheek bone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Saturday that forward Kyle Okposo is out for the rest of the season due to a broken cheek bone.

Okposo got hurt off an errand shot during Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals.

The 33-year-old had two goals and 11 assists in 35 games this season with the Sabres, recording two goals and eight assists in his last 13 games.

The team says Okposo underwent a successful surgery.