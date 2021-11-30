Sabres finish November schedule with 7-4 loss to Kraken

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have ended the month of November on a low note, falling to the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Monday night inside KeyBank Center. With the loss, the Sabres finished the month of November with a 3-9-2 record. Nine of those 14 games featured the Sabres giving up five or more goals.

The Kraken took a 3-0 lead after one period of disaster special teams play. The Sabres had three power play opportunities in the 1st period and two of them resulted in shorthanded goals by the Kraken. On the 1st PP opportunity, Rasmus Dahlin lost the puck behind the Sabres net which led to Carson Soucy's 3rd goal of the season and on the 2nd PP opportunity, Dahlin this time had the puck taken away which led to Brandon Tenev's one-on-one opportunity in which he followed up the rebound for his 8th goal of the season.

Brett Murray put the Sabres on the board in the 2nd period with his first NHL career goal. It came a game after he recorded his first NHL career point. Jeff Skinner cut the lead in half later in the 2nd period on the team's 4th PP opportunity of the night and scored his 8th goal of the season later in the 3rd period for his 2nd multi-goal game this season. Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres in the 3rd period, but too little too late as the Kraken matched both Skinner's and Cozens' 3rd period goals.

The Sabres are now 8-11-3 on the season. They're back in action on Thursday when they take on Florida.