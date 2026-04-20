BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, marking a triumphant return to the postseason after a 14-year drought.

Fans flooded downtown Buffalo and the KeyBank Center for the Sabrehood Block Party ahead of the game, celebrating the team's first playoff appearance since the 2010-2011 season.

"We're on an absolute warpath," Jay Snyder said.

Sabres fans celebrate as the team beats the Boston Bruins in first playoff game

"If you haven't hopped on the wagon, get off the tracks as we're coming, baby," Snyder said.

For many fans, the 14-year wait made Sunday's victory even sweeter.

"Last time they were in the playoffs, I was in 8th grade, literally was in middle school, couldn't pass my history test, and now we're back and I'm 27 years old," Ed Halliday said.

"It's insane," Halliday said. "I've been waiting for a long time."

The return of playoff hockey also brought a noticeable energy to the city's downtown area.

"Just the communities back together, you know, boosting, boosting the economy," Halliday said. "A lot of people out and about. It's nice to see it downtown on a Sunday afternoon."

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Sabres right wing Josh Doan (91) carries the puck past Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke (26) during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"Absolutely incredible," Brian Whalen said. "Yes, it's been, it's been a long time. I think everyone's excited about it and you can see it downtown. It's amazing."

"We had season tickets back then and we went through the run and it's amazing to be back there again," Whalen said.

The Round 1 matchup against the Bruins added extra fuel to the fans' excitement.

"I'm very glad it's Boston," Hayden Backland said. "I grew up hating Boston and I still do, so I'm very, very hopeful we're gonna send them home, and it's just a great time."

The playoff atmosphere even drew in new supporters.

"I actually moved to Buffalo in August and became a Sabres fan in August, like when they just started, so she's a good luck charm," Lee Jones said.

Fans got exactly what they wanted out of the 4-3 win, matching the high expectations set before the puck dropped.

"I think I'm more pumped up about the crowd," Sam Brazewski said before the game. "And the way they're going to react because I think it's going to be an amazing atmosphere and that should push the Sabres right to where they need to be."

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Center.

