Sabres fall to Red Wings 4-3 in overtime in return to KeyBank Center

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) carries the puck past Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 21:35:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres' skid from out west followed them back to the Queen City on Saturday night. Buffalo watched a two-goal lead vanish late in the game to lose 4-3 to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime.

Buffalo's first lead came in the second period after two goals were scored less than two minutes apart. Tage Thompson tied the game at one apiece for his fourth goal of the year, while Rasmus Dahlin scored his first of the season on the power play.

After Arttu Ruotsalainen doubled the Sabres' lead, the Red Wings came roaring back with two goals from their leading scorer, Tyler Bertuzzi. Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal for Detroit.

Buffalo is back on the road Monday night to take on the Washington Capitals.

