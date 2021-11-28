Sabres fall to Red Wings 3-2 on the road in OT

DETROIT (WKBW) — Buffalo's late sign of life in Detroit was just a flash in the pan on Saturday night. After surrendering a regulation lead, the Red Wings came right back to beat Buffalo 3-2 less than a minute into overtime.

After an early lead thanks to Sabres forward Dylan Cozens, Buffalo folded like a chair in just three shifts. The Red Wings scored twice in less than 90 seconds to take a 2-1 lead in the second period. They held onto that advantage until the final few minutes of regulation.

With less than two minutes to go in regulation, a Jeff Skinner deflection tied the game up and single-handedly earned a point for Buffalo in the contest. Buffalo's momentum vanished as quickly as it appeared, though. Detroit's leading scorer Lucas Raymond scored the game winner less than a minute into overtime.

Buffalo has another quick turnaround on the horizon. The Seattle Kraken will play in Buffalo for the first time on Monday night. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is at 7:00 p.m.