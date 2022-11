BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres gave up a 2 goal lead that let their fate be determined with 2:44 minutes into overtime.

Tampa Bay Lightning rallied in the final minutes of the third period and never looked back, claiming the 6-5 win Monday night.

For Buffalo, Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist.

Tyson Jost scored his first goal in a Sabres jersey.

Jeff Skinner, Jack Quinn, and Dylan Cozens also earned a goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves.