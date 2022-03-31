Sabres fall to Jets 3-2 in a shootout, extend point streak to seven games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another night of extra hockey didn't go in Buffalo's favor on Wednesday night as the Sabres fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a shootout. Six of the team's last seven games have needed extra time to determine a winner. The team has gone 4-0-3 during that stretch.

Zemgus Girgensons got the scoring going more than halfway through the 1st period, giving the Sabres a 1-0 advantage. Winnipeg evened things up early in the 2nd period before Girgensons grabbed his second of the game to put them back up by one. It was Girgensons' first two-goal game since November 24, 2019. Winnipeg once again tied things up with under a minute to go in the period. Neither team capitalized in the 3rd, although Craig Anderson made a huge save with about a second left on the clock.

In the extra period, Tage Thompson took a slashing call to give the Sabres a 4-on-3 power play opportunity, but the team was unable to capitalize despite plenty of chances. With neither team able to cash in, the game went to a shootout and ended in Winnipeg's favor with all three players scoring compared to Buffalo's two [Victor Olofsson, Alex Tuch]. Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots in the loss.

The Sabres are back on home ice Friday when they host Nashville. It'll be a big night for hockey fans in Buffalo as the team honors longtime announced Rick Jeanneret, who will be retiring after the season. A banner will be hung in the rafters, following a pre-game ceremony, set to begin at 6:40 p.m.