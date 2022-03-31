Watch
Sabres fall to Jets 3-2 in a shootout, extend point streak to seven games

Adrian Kraus/AP
Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, left, skates with the puck past Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Mar 30, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another night of extra hockey didn't go in Buffalo's favor on Wednesday night as the Sabres fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a shootout. Six of the team's last seven games have needed extra time to determine a winner. The team has gone 4-0-3 during that stretch.

Zemgus Girgensons got the scoring going more than halfway through the 1st period, giving the Sabres a 1-0 advantage. Winnipeg evened things up early in the 2nd period before Girgensons grabbed his second of the game to put them back up by one. It was Girgensons' first two-goal game since November 24, 2019. Winnipeg once again tied things up with under a minute to go in the period. Neither team capitalized in the 3rd, although Craig Anderson made a huge save with about a second left on the clock.

In the extra period, Tage Thompson took a slashing call to give the Sabres a 4-on-3 power play opportunity, but the team was unable to capitalize despite plenty of chances. With neither team able to cash in, the game went to a shootout and ended in Winnipeg's favor with all three players scoring compared to Buffalo's two [Victor Olofsson, Alex Tuch]. Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots in the loss.

The Sabres are back on home ice Friday when they host Nashville. It'll be a big night for hockey fans in Buffalo as the team honors longtime announced Rick Jeanneret, who will be retiring after the season. A banner will be hung in the rafters, following a pre-game ceremony, set to begin at 6:40 p.m.

