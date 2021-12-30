Sabres fall to Devils 4-3 in first game following two-week hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In their first game since December 17th, the Buffalo Sabres couldn't get back in the win column as they fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Wednesday night. With the loss the Sabres dropped to 10-16-5 on the season.

Tage Thompson, already having a great season but entering the game in the middle of a scoreless-drought, finally got back on the goal chart for the first time since November 26th and recorded his third multi-goal game of the season. Down 2-0 after the 1st period [Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt], Thompson scored the team's first goal just seconds into the 2nd period with an assist from Alex Tuch, who recorded his first point as a Sabre. His second goal came just three minutes later, giving him 12 on the season.

The Devils re-took the lead less than five minutes into the 3rd period after Jack Hughes grabbed his 3rd point of the night. The Devils extended that lead, once again to two, on a goal from Yegor Sharangovich.

The Sabres cut the lead to one after Ethan Prow, making his NHL debut, scored his first career goal with minutes to go in the 3rd period. The team though couldn't complete the comeback, suffering their third straight loss.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his 6th start of the season, stopped 38 shots and dropped to 2-3-1 in net.

The Sabres are back in action Thursday night when they visit the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m.