Sabres fall to Devils 3-2, extend winless streak to 12

Frank Franklin II/AP
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood, center, celebrates as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson and Rasmus Ristolainen, left, react after Wood scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 10:24 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 22:24:22-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have played another game without a win, extending their winless streak to 12. The Sabres, who haven't won a game since February 23rd, fell to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 Tuesday night, dropping to 6-18-4 overall.

Down 1-0 in the 2nd period, the Sabres tied things up after Tobias Rieder scored his # of the season. Later on, Jeff Skinner found the net for his second goal of the season, giving the Sabres their first lead since March 9th. The Devils responded with two goals to seal the win.

Jonas Johansson stopped 24 shots in the loss, still seeking his first win of the season.

The Sabres will be back on the ice Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at 7pm.

