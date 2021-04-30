Sabres fall to Bruins 5-2

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Sabres' latest losing streak extended to three games on Thursday night. The Boston Bruins toppled Buffalo 5-2 at TD Garden.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 35 saves weren't enough for the blue and gold. Boston scored three unanswered goals to end the game in the third period.

Sam Reinhart picked up his 23rd goal of the season in the contest. Taylor Hall scored for the Bruins; he now has as many tallies against the Sabres as he did for Buffalo early in the season.

The Sabres play the Bruins again on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is at 1:00 p.m.