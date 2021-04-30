Watch
Sabres fall to Bruins 5-2

Elise Amendola/AP
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) scores against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 21:55:58-04

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Sabres' latest losing streak extended to three games on Thursday night. The Boston Bruins toppled Buffalo 5-2 at TD Garden.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 35 saves weren't enough for the blue and gold. Boston scored three unanswered goals to end the game in the third period.

Sam Reinhart picked up his 23rd goal of the season in the contest. Taylor Hall scored for the Bruins; he now has as many tallies against the Sabres as he did for Buffalo early in the season.

The Sabres play the Bruins again on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is at 1:00 p.m.

