Sabres fall short to Islanders 4-1 for third straight loss

ELMONT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's bad luck in the second half of back to back games continued on Thursday night. After last night's loss at home against the Devils, Buffalo fell short 4-1 on the road to the Islanders. Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban made 28 saves on 32 shots faced.

Both teams were tied after one frame; a power play goal from Kyle Okposo against his former team kept the Sabres in the contest. But a strong second period from New York saw Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee put the Islanders up 3-1 with 20 minutes to go.

The loss marks the Sabres' third straight. Their last win was against the Minnesota Wild on December 16th. Buffalo's next chance to turn that trend around will be against the Boston Bruins. Puck drop is at 1:00 p.m. on New Year's Day.