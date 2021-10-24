Sabres fall short to Devils 2-1 in OT

NEWARK, N.J. (WKBW) — After getting out to a hot start to their season, the Sabres have lost back to back games on back to back nights. Buffalo still came away with a point, but lost to the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in overtime.

Dylan Cozens gave the Sabres an early lead less than four minutes into the game for his first goal of the year. Neither side found the back of the net again until the early third period.

Nico Hischier had the tying goal in the third period, while Pavel Zacha won it for the Devils in overtime. Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski made 37 saves in the loss.

Buffalo has another quick turnaround on the horizon. The Tampa Bay Lightning come to KeyBank Center for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Monday.