Sabres fall short 3-2 to Bruins in Ullmark's return

BOSTON (WKBW) — Several returns both to the ice and to the bench weren't enough for the Sabres' winless streak to end. Buffalo lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Okposo scored in his first game back from injured reserve to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead in the second period. The Sabres saw the lead vanish in the third, though.

Boston found the back of the net twice in the final frame; up to that point Linus Ullmark had allowed only one goal through the first 40 minutes. He made 33 saves in his first game back since February 23rd.

Ullmark's last full game between the pipes was also Buffalo's last win. They haven't picked up two points in a single outing in over a month; Saturday's loss marks the 17th game of Buffalo's skid. The Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.