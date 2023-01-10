Sabres fall flat against the Flyers, 4-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, the NHL's highest-scoring team, couldn't get anything going offensively against the Flyers Monday night.

Philadelphia's Zack MacEwen set the tempo for his team, who lead 3-0 with 5 minutes remaining in the first period.

Nothing seemed to spark the Sabres, as they were shut out for the first time this season.

"They just had a really difficult time executing things that they execute simply," said Don Granato.

Sabres Eric Comrie was activated from injured reserve while Craig Anderson started at the net, making 34 saves for Buffalo.