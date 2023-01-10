Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres fall flat against the Flyers, 4-0

Flyers Sabres Hockey
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson makes a pad save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Flyers Sabres Hockey
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 23:50:19-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, the NHL's highest-scoring team, couldn't get anything going offensively against the Flyers Monday night.

Philadelphia's Zack MacEwen set the tempo for his team, who lead 3-0 with 5 minutes remaining in the first period.

Nothing seemed to spark the Sabres, as they were shut out for the first time this season.

"They just had a really difficult time executing things that they execute simply," said Don Granato.

Sabres Eric Comrie was activated from injured reserve while Craig Anderson started at the net, making 34 saves for Buffalo.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills