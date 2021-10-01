Sabres fall 6-2 to Red Wings in second preseason game of 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An early lead was something the Buffalo Sabres couldn't hold onto as they dropped their second preseason game to the Detroit Red Wings by a 6-2 score on Thursday night.

The Sabres got on the board first in the 1st period after Rasmus Aplund. Despite being out-shot 18-9, the team led it 1-0 after one period, thanks in part to some really nice plays from goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

That lead though, short-lived, after the Red Wings capitalized often in a short period of time. Robby Fabbri opened the Red Wings' scoring off a rebound to tie the game and less than 30 seconds later, the Sabres turned the puck over and Lucas Raymond capitalized to give them their first lead. Just two and a half minutes later, Troy Stecher put the Wings up by two, scoring their third goal in three and a half minutes.

Down by two, the Sabres didn't give up and took advantage with the extra man. Arttu Ruotsalainen proved it's a good idea to stay with the puck, grabbing his own rebound and scoring his second goal of the preseason. The Red Wings added another in the 2nd to make it a 4-2 game after two periods.

The Red Wings added two more goals in the 3rd period to extend their lead and seal the win.

Luukkonen made 27 saves in the loss in his first appearance this preseason. Dylan Cozens had two assists.

The Sabres will return home on Friday where they'll host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

