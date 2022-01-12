Sabres fall 6-1 to Lightning, Luukkonen injured in loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There were a few chances, but the Buffalo Sabres couldn't capitalize as they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Tuesday night. The loss extended the team's winless streak to six games with their last win coming back on December 16th.

Nikita Kucherov scored three times for the Lightning, two in the 2nd period and the final in the 3rd, while Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced as he picked up his 17th win of the season.

Vinnie Hinostroza was the long goal scorer [power play] while Jack Quinn, making his NHL debut, had three shots on goal. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in net and stopped seven of nine shots before leaving the game with a lower body injury. Malcolm Subban played the final two periods, stopping 22 of 26 shots.

With the loss, the Sabres fall to 10-19-6. They're back on the ice Thursday in Nashville.