Sabres fall 3-2 to Red Wings in overtime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have suffered their eighth loss in their last nine games, falling to the Detroit Red Wings in an overtime game Monday afternoon with a final score of 3-2. With the loss, the Sabres fall to 11-20-7 on the season.

The Sabres got on the board first with Henri Jokiharju's second goal of the season to put the team up 1-0 after the first 20 minutes of play. Alex Tuch made it 2-0 at one point, but his goal was waved due to an offsides call. Jeff Skinner officially made it 2-0 in the 2nd period with his 14th goal of the season, but a minute later, the Red Wings cut that deficit in half with a shorthanded goal from Vladislav Namestnikov. Dylan Larkin tied the game minutes later to send the game into overtime. Larkin once again came up big, scoring with two minutes left in the extra five-minute period to seal the win and score the team's third straight goal.

Aaron Dell got the start in net with several Sabres goaltenders on the injury report. He stopped 32 of 35 shots and fell to 1-6-0 when starting in net this season.

The Sabres are back on the road Tuesday night when they visit the Ottawa Senators. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.