BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres didn't have the fire they needed Tuesday night to avoid a three game losing skid.

Coyote's Lawson Crouse wasted no time scoring in the first 23 seconds into the game.

Tage Thompson was the only score for Buffalo on the power-play.

Eric Comrie made 20 saves.

Arizona took a 3-1 lead in the third, and the Sabres had no response.

The nail in the coffin was courtesy of Clayton Keller with 2:10 remaining to beat the Sabres 4-1.