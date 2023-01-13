Sabres drop its 3rd straight game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Victor Olofsson and Tyson Jost each tied up the game for the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night but it wouldn't be enough to break the three game skid.

"I think we've been way better in these last couple of games of doing that but it something that we have to build on," said Olofsson.

It was Winnipeg's Kyle Connor in the third-period who broke the final tie-breaker Keybank Center would see before Nikolaj Ehlers added insurance with just over 7 minutes remaining in the game.

Jets Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 on the night.