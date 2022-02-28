Watch
Sabres drop 6th straight game in 4-2 loss to Stars

LM Otero/AP
Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) celebrates after scoring a goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 19:16:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres couldn't overcome a slow start on Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Dallas Stars 4-2, marking the team's 6th straight loss.

The Sabres found themselves down 2-0 in the 2nd period before Tage Thompson gave them new life. The Sabres center took a pass from Jeff Skinner and scored his 22nd goal of the season, adding onto a career-high. Thompson now has 11 points in his last ten games played.

Dallas though, extended their lead minutes later and added their 4th goal of the game in the 3rd period. Cody Eakin found the net later in the 3rd with his 4th goal of the season, but it was too late as the Stars hung on for the win.

Craig Anderson made 27 saves in the loss.

The Sabres will be back on the road Wednesday when they play Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

