Sabres drop 5th straight game with 5-3 loss to Capitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres' recent struggles continued Monday night as they fell to the Washington Capitals 5-3. It was their 5th straight loss after starting the year with a 5-1-1 record.

After the Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Sabres got some life with Cody Eakin's 2nd goal of the season following a turnover by Alex Ovechkin. But as soon as the Sabres responded, the Capitals had a response of their own when Ovechkin tallied his 11th goal of the season and his 741st goal of his career, making him the league's 4th all-time leading scorer.

The Sabres once again cut into the lead in the 3rd period after Anders Bjork deflected one into the net following an all-around big group effort in front. But just like the team's 1st goal, the Capitals had an answer to their 2nd goal minutes later and doubled their lead. Both teams each added another goal with less than three minutes left in the period.

Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves in net. Four of the five goals he allowed were deflections.

The Sabres now fall to 5-5-2 on the season. They're back in action on Friday when they host Edmonton.

