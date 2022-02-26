Watch
Sabres drop 5-3 decision to Blues

Scott Kane/AP
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) controls the puck as Buffalo Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt (37) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 22:45:34-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres kept things close on Friday night in St. Louis, but couldn't finish with a win as they fell to the Blues by a 5-3 decision. It marked the team's 5th straight loss.

Dylan Cozens opened up the scoring just a minute and a half into the game. The Sabres fell behind though over the rest of the period to trail 2-1 heading into the locker room. Kyle Okposo tied things up just four minutes into the 2nd period, but once again, the Blues later had a response to take a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.

With 20 goals already on the season heading into Friday night's game, Tage Thompson - a former St. Louis Blue, buried a shot in the 3rd period to tie things up at 3-3 and give the Sabres new life. The Blues, however, responded about a minute later to seal the win. They added an empty-netter with seconds left.

Dustin Tokarski made 18 saves on the night and dropped to 5-8-4 on the season.

The Sabres are back on the ice Sunday afternoon when they take on the Dallas Stars.

