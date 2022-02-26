Sabres drop 5-3 decision to Blues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres kept things close on Friday night in St. Louis, but couldn't finish with a win as they fell to the Blues by a 5-3 decision. It marked the team's 5th straight loss.

Dylan Cozens opened up the scoring just a minute and a half into the game. The Sabres fell behind though over the rest of the period to trail 2-1 heading into the locker room. Kyle Okposo tied things up just four minutes into the 2nd period, but once again, the Blues later had a response to take a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.

With 20 goals already on the season heading into Friday night's game, Tage Thompson - a former St. Louis Blue, buried a shot in the 3rd period to tie things up at 3-3 and give the Sabres new life. The Blues, however, responded about a minute later to seal the win. They added an empty-netter with seconds left.

Dustin Tokarski made 18 saves on the night and dropped to 5-8-4 on the season.

The Sabres are back on the ice Sunday afternoon when they take on the Dallas Stars.