Sabres draft third Russian forward; select Stiven Sardarian 88th overall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have drafted another Russian forward, this time selecting Stiven Sardarian with the 88th pick.

Another Russian. The #Sabres select RW Stiven Sardarian. They’ve made three picks today. All three players are from Russia. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 24, 2021

Sardarian played 50 games in the MHL last season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.

The forward is listed at 6'1" and roughly 155 pounds.

Sardarian is committed to the University of New Hampshire for the 2022-23 season.