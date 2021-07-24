Watch
Sabres draft third Russian forward; select Stiven Sardarian 88th overall

Buffalo Sabres
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 14:20:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have drafted another Russian forward, this time selecting Stiven Sardarian with the 88th pick.

Sardarian played 50 games in the MHL last season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.

The forward is listed at 6'1" and roughly 155 pounds.

Sardarian is committed to the University of New Hampshire for the 2022-23 season.

