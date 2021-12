BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Buffalo Sabres players are on the ballot for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Vegas.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forwards Kyle Okposo and Tage Thompson represent the Sabres on the ballot.

Okposo leads the team in scoring with six goals and 12 assists, while Thompson leads the team in goals with ten.

Dahlin leads all Sabres defensemen in scoring with 15 points.

You can vote by clicking here.